Could secondhand shopping ever beat out fast fashion?
Fans have flocked to fast fashion retailers for their one-and-done summer tour outfits, but there's a growing eco-friendly movement to shop secondhand. Plus, climate change drives up construction costs, and the launch of our new "Skin in the Game" podcast following the multi-billion-dollar video game industry.
Segments From this episode
Beyoncé and Swift fans turn to fast fashion for concert glam attire
Cheap, sometimes single-use apparel that fill malls and online shops that may also swiftly end up in landfills. But there may be a surge in recycling those outfits too.
Climate change is making home construction more expensive
Home construction projects have been under pressure, thanks to rising interest rates and a tighter lending environment. As natural disasters become more frequent, construction costs will rise further.
The team
