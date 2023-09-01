My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer WorldSkin in the Game

Could secondhand shopping ever beat out fast fashion?
Sep 1, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Fans have flocked to fast fashion retailers for their one-and-done summer tour outfits, but there's a growing eco-friendly movement to shop secondhand. Plus, climate change drives up construction costs, and the launch of our new "Skin in the Game" podcast following the multi-billion-dollar video game industry.

Segments From this episode

Beyoncé and Swift fans turn to fast fashion for concert glam attire

by Ali Budner
Sep 1, 2023
Cheap, sometimes single-use apparel that fill malls and online shops that may also swiftly end up in landfills. But there may be a surge in recycling those outfits too.
Attendees at events of the summer like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, pictured here, often purchased a specific outfit to be worn just to the concert.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Climate change is making home construction more expensive

by Justin Ho
Sep 1, 2023
Home construction projects have been under pressure, thanks to rising interest rates and a tighter lending environment. As natural disasters become more frequent, construction costs will rise further.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

