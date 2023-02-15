Could frozen Russian assets help rebuild Ukraine?

From the BBC World Service: The European Union has formed a working group to look at the idea of using seized Russian assets - from central bank reserves to superyachts - to help rebuild Ukraine. Plus, the war in Ukraine contributed to soaring energy prices in Europe. Now a mechanism to limit natural gas prices on the continent has came into effect. We look at how it works and the impact it could have. And finally, why the British Royal Family has chosen not to include an infamous diamond in a coronation crown.