Could frozen Russian assets help rebuild Ukraine?
From the BBC World Service: The European Union has formed a working group to look at the idea of using seized Russian assets - from central bank reserves to superyachts - to help rebuild Ukraine. Plus, the war in Ukraine contributed to soaring energy prices in Europe. Now a mechanism to limit natural gas prices on the continent has came into effect. We look at how it works and the impact it could have. And finally, why the British Royal Family has chosen not to include an infamous diamond in a coronation crown.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC