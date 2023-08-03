Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Could extreme heat cause a gas price creep?
Aug 3, 2023

Could extreme heat cause a gas price creep?

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Hot weather is forcing oil refineries to dial back production. Add on facility damage from hurricanes (which are more likely after a hot summer) and gas prices could balloon. Plus, inflation is driving people out of Argentina.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

