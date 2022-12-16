How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Could “Avatar: The Way of Water” show a way forward for the U.S. and China?
Dec 16, 2022

Could “Avatar: The Way of Water” show a way forward for the U.S. and China?

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Christopher Low pores over the markets with us. A recent study further illustrates how young adults are handling debt. Jennifer Pak discusses how the "Avatar" sequel could improve relations between the U.S. and China.

Segments From this episode

Study details young people's struggles to keep pace with debt payments

by Samantha Fields
Dec 16, 2022
About 20% of young adults with a credit report have debt in collections, report shows. As a group, they may face higher borrowing costs.
A study from the Urban Institute discusses the financial problems of many young people who have auto loans.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

