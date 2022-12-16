Could “Avatar: The Way of Water” show a way forward for the U.S. and China?
Christopher Low pores over the markets with us. A recent study further illustrates how young adults are handling debt. Jennifer Pak discusses how the "Avatar" sequel could improve relations between the U.S. and China.
Study details young people's struggles to keep pace with debt payments
About 20% of young adults with a credit report have debt in collections, report shows. As a group, they may face higher borrowing costs.
