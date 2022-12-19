Consumers still spending under the cloud of recession talk
Despite economists' speculation about a recession and some signs of caution from consumers, Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives notes that the broad data still looks solid. Elsewhere, the market for single-family homes looks to be slowing. The BBC offers up a tale about the role of the transistor radio in regions of the world that aren't covered by the blanket of internet and smartphones.
Demand, construction slowing for single-family homes
This year will see the first year that single family home building has decline since 2011, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
