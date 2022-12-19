How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Consumers still spending under the cloud of recession talk
Dec 19, 2022

Consumers still spending under the cloud of recession talk

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Despite economists' speculation about a recession and some signs of caution from consumers, Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives notes that the broad data still looks solid. Elsewhere, the market for single-family homes looks to be slowing. The BBC offers up a tale about the role of the transistor radio in regions of the world that aren't covered by the blanket of internet and smartphones.

Segments From this episode

Demand, construction slowing for single-family homes

by Samantha Fields
Dec 19, 2022
This year will see the first year that single family home building has decline since 2011, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
An aerial view of new homes under construction.
Getty Images
