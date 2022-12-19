How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Demand, construction slowing for single-family homes

Samantha Fields Dec 19, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
An aerial view of new homes under construction. Getty Images

Demand, construction slowing for single-family homes

Samantha Fields Dec 19, 2022
Heard on:
An aerial view of new homes under construction. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The market for new homes has been cooling since late spring/early summer, and that has led to a slowdown in new home construction.

“In fact, 2022 will be the first year where single-family home building has posted a decline since 2011,” said Robert Dietz at the National Association of Home Builders, adding that when you combine higher home prices and higher mortgage rates, “with at least a 35% increase in construction costs – you really do have a housing affordability crisis.”

In the short term, Ali Wolf at the housing data and consultancy firm Zonda said for people who are still looking to buy a home soon, “they may actually find that there are some good deals on the market right now.”

But longer term, she said, “when we see more economic certainty and … when we see mortgage rates come back down, we may find that we’re back in an environment where there’s more demand than there is supply.”

And we all know what that does to prices. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:33 AM PST
7:31
2:42 AM PST
12:40
7:39 AM PST
1:50
Dec 16, 2022
29:43
Dec 13, 2022
30:37
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
To tweet or not to tweet? How brands are wrestling with Elon Musk's Twitter
To tweet or not to tweet? How brands are wrestling with Elon Musk's Twitter
Federal labor board lobbies for additional funding, staffing resources as Congressional deadline looms
Federal labor board lobbies for additional funding, staffing resources as Congressional deadline looms
Special: The Transistor at 75
Marketplace Morning Report
Special: The Transistor at 75
This holiday season, things are looking up for performing arts organizations
This holiday season, things are looking up for performing arts organizations