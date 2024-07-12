Colombia’s president wants cocaine legalized
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Would violence in Colombia rapidly dwindle if the United Nations declared cocaine legal globally? The country's president thinks so.
get the podcast
Correction
From the BBC World Service… Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, says a lot of the country’s problems would be solved and the armed conflict could end within a day if the UN declared cocaine legal across the world. China is constructing twice as many solar and wind plants as the rest of the world combined, according to a US-based think tank which also highlights the fact that China remains the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. And we look at why in Australia, many disabled foreigners are denied visas, and those already in Australia could face deportation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC