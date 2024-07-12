Colombia’s president wants cocaine legalized

Correction

From the BBC World Service… Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, says a lot of the country’s problems would be solved and the armed conflict could end within a day if the UN declared cocaine legal across the world. China is constructing twice as many solar and wind plants as the rest of the world combined, according to a US-based think tank which also highlights the fact that China remains the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. And we look at why in Australia, many disabled foreigners are denied visas, and those already in Australia could face deportation.