Colombia’s president wants cocaine legalized
Jul 12, 2024

Colombia’s president wants cocaine legalized

Above, a Colombian Army soldier near seized packages of cocaine in 2015. Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Would violence in Colombia rapidly dwindle if the United Nations declared cocaine legal globally? The country's president thinks so.

Correction

From the BBC World Service… Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, says a lot of the country’s problems would be solved and the armed conflict could end within a day if the UN declared cocaine legal across the world. China is constructing twice as many solar and wind plants as the rest of the world combined, according to a US-based think tank which also highlights the fact that China remains the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. And we look at why in Australia, many disabled foreigners are denied visas, and those already in Australia could face deportation.

