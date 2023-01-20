Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

College rankings under fire again, this time from Harvard Medical School
Jan 20, 2023

College rankings under fire again, this time from Harvard Medical School

Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Harvard Medical School, one of the top in the country, will stop submitting data to the U.S. News and World Report college ranking system. It's another blow for the rankings, which has recently come under criticism from a number of high-profile schools for alleged flaws in the methodology. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced that it would lay off 12,000 workers, making it the latest tech giant to announce job cuts. And, the high-flying Davos summit wraps up today amid a mix of optimism and caution for coming year. 

Segments From this episode

Google parent Alphabet slashes 12,000 jobs

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Harvard Medical School spurns U.S. News college rankings

Marketplace's Stephanie Hughes reports.
Davos wraps up with a mix of optimism and caution for the year ahead

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jan 20, 2023
The mood at the World Economic Forum was warmed by optimism about the global economy, says The Economist's Patrick Foulis.
This week's summit in Davos featured conversations about the war in Ukraine, global inflation and climate change. Above, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the forum.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
