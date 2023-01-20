College rankings under fire again, this time from Harvard Medical School

Harvard Medical School, one of the top in the country, will stop submitting data to the U.S. News and World Report college ranking system. It's another blow for the rankings, which has recently come under criticism from a number of high-profile schools for alleged flaws in the methodology. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced that it would lay off 12,000 workers, making it the latest tech giant to announce job cuts. And, the high-flying Davos summit wraps up today amid a mix of optimism and caution for coming year.