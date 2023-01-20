College rankings under fire again, this time from Harvard Medical School
Harvard Medical School, one of the top in the country, will stop submitting data to the U.S. News and World Report college ranking system. It's another blow for the rankings, which has recently come under criticism from a number of high-profile schools for alleged flaws in the methodology. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced that it would lay off 12,000 workers, making it the latest tech giant to announce job cuts. And, the high-flying Davos summit wraps up today amid a mix of optimism and caution for coming year.
Segments From this episode
Google parent Alphabet slashes 12,000 jobs
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Harvard Medical School spurns U.S. News college rankings
Marketplace's Stephanie Hughes reports.
Davos wraps up with a mix of optimism and caution for the year ahead
The mood at the World Economic Forum was warmed by optimism about the global economy, says The Economist's Patrick Foulis.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC