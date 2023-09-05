Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Cloudy with a chance of recession
Sep 5, 2023

Cloudy with a chance of recession

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
David McNew/Getty Images
This time last year, we were worried about an economic hurricane. Now, the forecast is much sunnier.

Segments From this episode

The economic weather report

by Nova Safo

Goldman Sachs just lowered its recession probability meter from 20% to 15%.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

How this business district in London is faring as banks move out

by Leanna Byrne

Canary Wharf, a business and shopping district in London, has seen slowed foot traffic thanks to work from home flexibility.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:37 AM PDT
6:33
8:08 AM PDT
1:05
3:26 AM PDT
8:08
3:00 AM PDT
30:07
Sep 4, 2023
25:34
Sep 1, 2023
26:07
Aug 30, 2023
1:38
Labor unions mean better wages for all
Marketplace Morning Report
Labor unions mean better wages for all
Women's role in labor force continued to grow in August. Is the trend sustainable?
Women's role in labor force continued to grow in August. Is the trend sustainable?
How Labor Day has changed — and not changed — in its 140-year history
How Labor Day has changed — and not changed — in its 140-year history
When it comes to measuring economic welfare, GDP doesn't cut it
When it comes to measuring economic welfare, GDP doesn't cut it