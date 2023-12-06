Financially InclinedMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Cloud wars: Amazon and Google tackle Microsoft
Dec 6, 2023

Cloud wars: Amazon and Google tackle Microsoft

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: In the United Kingdom, Amazon and Google are alleging that Microsoft is restricting customer options.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

