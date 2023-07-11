Chips are down as Foxconn bails on India venture
From the BBC World Service: Apple supplier Foxconn has pulled out of a $19.5bn deal with Indian mining giant Vedanta to build a chip making plant. Less than a year ago, the companies announced plans to set up the facility in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat. Plus, how the state of Spain's economy is dominating the forthcoming general election. And, we take a peek inside Charlie Watts' treasure trove. The late Rolling Stones drummer amassed a horde of collectibles, from first editions to jazz memorabilia, which will be sold off at auction later in the year.
