China’s Xi heads to Saudi Arabia
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: How significant is today's visit by China's president Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia? We look at what's on the agenda. Also, why Argentina's vice president is facing a jail term for corruption. And, we find out how British restaurants are working around rising costs.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer