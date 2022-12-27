How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

China’s strict COVID policy is nearly down to zero
Dec 27, 2022

China’s strict COVID policy is nearly down to zero

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
China correspondent Jennifer Pak discusses the country's pending reopening. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives checks in regarding the markets for the holidays, especially when it comes to consumers. There's an increased demand for medication as COVID and other viruses emerge.

Segments From this episode

Flu season, COVID and other viruses mean medication is in demand

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 27, 2022
The country is still facing shortages of Children’s Tylenol and other common over-the-counter medicines.
While some stores are limiting purchases of flu medications to avoid panic buying, others are facing shortages.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

