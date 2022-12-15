China’s economic activity slumps
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: New data from China sounds the economic alarm bells – it performed worse than expected last month, before the government abandoned its zero-COVID strategy. Plus, why Bosnia and Herzegovina is pinning its hopes on membership in the European Union. And, Nigeria's issuing new banknotes, saying it wants to reduce the amount of cash in circulation. With elections due in February, the move might affect some politicians who hand out cash as part of their campaign.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer