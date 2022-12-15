How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

China’s economic activity slumps
Dec 15, 2022

China's economic activity slumps

A vendor weighs food for a customer at a market in Shenyang, in China's eastern Liaoning province on December 9, 2022. Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: New data from China sounds the economic alarm bells – it performed worse than expected last month, before the government abandoned its zero-COVID strategy. Plus, why Bosnia and Herzegovina is pinning its hopes on membership in the European Union. And, Nigeria's issuing new banknotes, saying it wants to reduce the amount of cash in circulation. With elections due in February, the move might affect some politicians who hand out cash as part of their campaign.

