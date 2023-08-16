China’s deflation problem
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Steep price decreases in China are causing an economic spiral of layoffs and low consumer spending. Plus, auto workers could vote to strike soon and Novo Nordisk can't keep up with Ozempic demand.
Segments From this episode
Can Novo Nordisk make enough Ozempic to go around?
Novo Nordisk manufactures two of the most talked about drugs of the year: Ozempic and Wegovy. The BBC’s Leanna Byrne spoke to their CFO about meeting demand for the notorious weight loss drugs.
In China, prices have been falling for too long
Deflation has led to lost revenue for companies, layoffs, and decreased consumer spending.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC