China’s deflation problem
Aug 16, 2023

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Steep price decreases in China are causing an economic spiral of layoffs and low consumer spending. Plus, auto workers could vote to strike soon and Novo Nordisk can't keep up with Ozempic demand.

Segments From this episode

UAW to vote on a strike authorization

by Nova Safo

The auto workers union could vote to authorize a strike next week to ensure electric vehicle plant workers are unionized and fairly compensated. But the big three automakers say pivoting to electric vehicles comes with sky-high costs.

Can Novo Nordisk make enough Ozempic to go around?

by Leanna Byrne

Novo Nordisk manufactures two of the most talked about drugs of the year: Ozempic and Wegovy. The BBC’s Leanna Byrne spoke to their CFO about meeting demand for the notorious weight loss drugs.

In China, prices have been falling for too long

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Jennifer Pak and Alex Schroeder
Aug 16, 2023
Deflation has led to lost revenue for companies, layoffs, and decreased consumer spending.
Falling prices might be what the U.S. is aiming for, but in China, too much of a good thing is leading to layoffs and decreased spending.
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

