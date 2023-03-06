China increases defense spending, citing “escalating” threats

From the BBC World Service: BBC's China Correspondent Stephen McDonnell reports from Beijing as China says it will increase military spending by more than 7% this year, while warning of "escalating" threats. South Korea tries to build bridges with Japan by picking up the cost of World War II reparations, plus, it's one month to the day since the earthquakes devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, we hear from the BBC's Correspondent Anna Foster on the ground.