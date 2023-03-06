A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

China increases defense spending, citing “escalating” threats
Mar 6, 2023

China increases defense spending, citing "escalating" threats

China Photos/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: BBC's China Correspondent Stephen McDonnell reports from Beijing as China says it will increase military spending by more than 7% this year, while warning of "escalating" threats. South Korea tries to build bridges with Japan by picking up the cost of World War II reparations, plus, it's one month to the day since the earthquakes devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, we hear from the BBC's Correspondent Anna Foster on the ground.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

