China counts the cost of construction as it writes off billions of dollars
Apr 17, 2023

China counts the cost of construction as it writes off billions of dollars

Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: China has written off or renegotiated $76 billion worth of borrowing in the last 18 months that had been issued as part of its huge infrastructure project. Louise Loo, senior economist at Oxford Economics, tell us what this means for China moving forward. Plus, the BBC's Adam Easton explains why Poland has placed a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain exports. And, can you buy happiness? One gaming giant hopes so as they launch a takeover for the company that makes Angry Birds.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

