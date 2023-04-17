China counts the cost of construction as it writes off billions of dollars

From the BBC World Service: China has written off or renegotiated $76 billion worth of borrowing in the last 18 months that had been issued as part of its huge infrastructure project. Louise Loo, senior economist at Oxford Economics, tell us what this means for China moving forward. Plus, the BBC's Adam Easton explains why Poland has placed a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain exports. And, can you buy happiness? One gaming giant hopes so as they launch a takeover for the company that makes Angry Birds.