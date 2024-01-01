My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Checking our economic crystal ball for 2024
Jan 1, 2024

Checking our economic crystal ball for 2024

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mark Evans/Getty Images
Storm clouds ahead or smooth sailing? We check in with the experts to chart our potential trajectory.

Segments From this episode

Soft landing or bumpy ride?

by Nova Safo

It’s the time of year for round-ups and look-aheads, so we’ll hear what economists are predicting in the new year — from interest rates to recession risks and everything in between.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

A look-ahead at the relationship between the world's two largest economies

by Leanna Byrne

A rocky relationship and poor communication between the U.S. and China has made headlines in the past year. We check in with the chief economist of China’s Hang Seng Bank, Dan Wang, to hear what the year ahead might hold.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 AM PST
7:56
3:45 AM PST
10:45
Dec 29, 2023
27:29
Dec 29, 2023
1:05
Dec 29, 2023
46:43
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024
Streaming, housing, gas: How much did prices change in 2023?
Streaming, housing, gas: How much did prices change in 2023?
What was (and wasn't) accomplished in D.C. this past year
What was (and wasn't) accomplished in D.C. this past year
ABBA's Voyage concert series is making London "Money, Money, Money"
ABBA's Voyage concert series is making London "Money, Money, Money"