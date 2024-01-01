Checking our economic crystal ball for 2024
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Storm clouds ahead or smooth sailing? We check in with the experts to chart our potential trajectory.
Segments From this episode
Soft landing or bumpy ride?
It’s the time of year for round-ups and look-aheads, so we’ll hear what economists are predicting in the new year — from interest rates to recession risks and everything in between.
A look-ahead at the relationship between the world's two largest economies
A rocky relationship and poor communication between the U.S. and China has made headlines in the past year. We check in with the chief economist of China’s Hang Seng Bank, Dan Wang, to hear what the year ahead might hold.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC