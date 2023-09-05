Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Can Turkey broker a deal with Russia to re-open grain shipments?
Sep 5, 2023

Can Turkey broker a deal with Russia to re-open grain shipments?

Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the landmark Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine will not be restored until the West meets Moscow's demands on its agricultural exports. BBC's Victoria Craig joins us from Ankara in Turkey to discuss the latest developments. Also, Sarah Dalton, Head of the Doctors' Union in New Zealand, explains why thousands of her members are going on strike for the first time ever. Finally, the BBC's Leanna Byrne explores the impact of post-pandemic home working. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

