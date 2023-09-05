Can Turkey broker a deal with Russia to re-open grain shipments?

From the BBC World Service: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the landmark Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine will not be restored until the West meets Moscow's demands on its agricultural exports. BBC's Victoria Craig joins us from Ankara in Turkey to discuss the latest developments. Also, Sarah Dalton, Head of the Doctors' Union in New Zealand, explains why thousands of her members are going on strike for the first time ever. Finally, the BBC's Leanna Byrne explores the impact of post-pandemic home working.