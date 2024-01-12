California is facing a budget mess. It’s not alone.
Estimates of California's budget deficit range from $38 billion to $68 billion. But other states have budget woes too.
Segments From this episode
Could producer prices be a hint at what's to come?
Prices at the wholesale level fell in December, keeping in line with a trend of dropping inflation. We’ll discuss with Christopher Lowe, chief economist at FHN Financial.
The latest in a series of crises for Boeing
The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will increase oversight of Boeing’s manufacturing and production — and is considering using an independent third-party for quality control. This is following last week’s Alaska Airlines flight accident.
How California plans to solve its large budget deficit
It's not the only state with a problem.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC