California is facing a budget mess. It’s not alone.
Jan 12, 2024

California is facing a budget mess. It’s not alone.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Feb. 1. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Estimates of California's budget deficit range from $38 billion to $68 billion. But other states have budget woes too.

Segments From this episode

Could producer prices be a hint at what's to come?

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Prices at the wholesale level fell in December, keeping in line with a trend of dropping inflation. We’ll discuss with Christopher Lowe, chief economist at FHN Financial.

The latest in a series of crises for Boeing

by Nova Safo

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will increase oversight of Boeing’s manufacturing and production — and is considering using an independent third-party for quality control. This is following last week’s Alaska Airlines flight accident.

How California plans to solve its large budget deficit

by Matt Levin
Jan 12, 2024
It's not the only state with a problem.
Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a plan to offset a nearly $38 billion budget deficit.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
