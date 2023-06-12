Buckle up, it’s inflation week in the U.S. economy

There are two big events that economists will be tracking closely this week: the release of Consumer Price Index inflation data and the Fed's rate decision shortly thereafter. We delve into the details with Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Plus, moderators across the social media platform Reddit will shut down select forums to protest the company's move to charge developers using the website's code. And finally, we talk with The Uncertain Hour host Krissy Clark about the new welfare work requirements passed in the debt ceiling deal.