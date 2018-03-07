A break in Germany’s political conflict … for now

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A deal in Germany on migration staves off a breakdown in the country’s coalition government, but for how long? Then, countries disproportionately impacted by climate change could have to fork over an extra $170 billion in interest rates over the next 10 years, according to a new study. We’ll talk with the author of the report that shows investors are pricing in environmental risks. Afterwards, one of Zambia’s best known music stars has a very high profile fan in the United States. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/03/2018)