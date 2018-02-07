DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Tackling poverty in Mexico without pushing the economy to the edge

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … For the first time in 18 years, Mexico has a leftist president and today, the question on everyone’s minds is how will he tackle poverty and violence without pushing the country’s’ economy too far left? Then, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold emergency talks as her interior minister and coalition partner threatens to resign over migration issues – despite a deal last week that emerged from a European Union migration summit. Afterward, tennis’s main event – Wimbledon – begins today and those thrilling moments will be available faster than ever before thanks to artificial intelligence. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (07/02/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.