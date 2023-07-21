AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Skin in the GameShelf Life

Boppenheimer at the box office
Jul 21, 2023

Boppenheimer at the box office

With actors on strike, how will movies fare at the box office without actors doing promotion? Plus, a new money transferring service from the Fed and the case for investing more in women's soccer.

FedNow payment system launches

The Federal Reserve's payment system will allow participating banks to transfer money within seconds.
FedNow will allow banks that participate to transfer money within seconds, something other countries have been able to do for years.
Actors strike kiboshes celebs' role in promotions

Union members won't be hyping their movies while the work stoppage continues. What will that do to the box office take?
Last week, Hollywood actors joined writers on strike, seeking better payment terms and new rules governing the use of artificial intelligence in the industry.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

