Boppenheimer at the box office
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
With actors on strike, how will movies fare at the box office without actors doing promotion? Plus, a new money transferring service from the Fed and the case for investing more in women's soccer.
Segments From this episode
FedNow payment system launches
The Federal Reserve's payment system will allow participating banks to transfer money within seconds.
Actors strike kiboshes celebs' role in promotions
Union members won't be hyping their movies while the work stoppage continues. What will that do to the box office take?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC