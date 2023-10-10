Bond market: Yields fall as investors look to safe havens
From the BBC World Service: Yields on U.S. Treasuries tumbled on early trading in Asia, as the conflict in Israel drives market uncertainty. Plus, campaigners in Germany call for the end of a law jailing people for not paying public transport fares.
