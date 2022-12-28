Bitcoin on the frontline

Correction

From the BBC World Service: In the second of our week long crypto series Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation, tells us how Ukraine is using crypto to boost its weapons and equipment. In many parts of the developing world cryptocurrencies are becoming a tool for people to move money more freely – we hear from a dedicated bitcoin education centre in Ghana. Then we look at a El Savador, which has adopted bitcoin as legal tender but is now having to cope with such a volatile market.