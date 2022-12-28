Bitcoin on the frontline
From the BBC World Service: In the second of our week-long crypto series, Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine's deputy minister for digital transformation, tells us how Ukraine's using crypto to boost supplies. In many parts of the developing world, cryptocurrencies are becoming a tool for people to move money more freely – we hear from a dedicated bitcoin education center in Ghana. Then, we look at a El Salvador, which has adopted bitcoin as legal tender and how it's coping with such a volatile market.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC