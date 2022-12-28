How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Bitcoin on the frontline
Dec 28, 2022

From the BBC World Service: In the second of our week-long crypto series, Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine's deputy minister for digital transformation, tells us how Ukraine's using crypto to boost supplies. In many parts of the developing world, cryptocurrencies are becoming a tool for people to move money more freely – we hear from a dedicated bitcoin education center in Ghana. Then, we look at a El Salvador, which has adopted bitcoin as legal tender and how it's coping with such a volatile market. 

From the BBC World Service: In the second of our week long crypto series Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation, tells us how Ukraine is using crypto to boost its weapons and equipment. In many parts of the developing world cryptocurrencies are becoming a tool for people to move money more freely – we hear from a dedicated bitcoin education centre in Ghana. Then we look at a El Savador, which has adopted bitcoin as legal tender but is now having to cope with such a volatile market.

 

 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

