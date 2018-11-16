DownloadDownload

Big business calls for Brexit backing

November 16, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service... As big businesses brace for Brexit, Rolls Royce's chief executive says contingency plans are in place in case no final agreement is reached before the divorce deadline in March. Japan Airlines announced all of its pilots will be subject to breath tests for alcohol in international airports after one of its pilots was found to have nine times the local maximum limit at London's Heathrow airport. Black and white TV still has a market, and it's about more than just nostalgia. And how the way a kilogram is officially measured might soon change.

