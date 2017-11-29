DownloadDownload

11/29/2017: Britain closer to Brexit divorce bill

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The British government has offered to significantly increase the sum it is prepared to pay the European Union when it leaves the bloc. The prime minister denied the settlement is as high as 55 billion euros but it could still be the breakthrough the U.K. needs to keep talks moving forward.  Afterwards, Bitcoin has broken through the $10,000 mark for the first time, but should investors be wary? Then, a new report says that global prosperity is the highest since 2007, but warning spots include Latin America, and even the U.S. and Britain.

