Beijing beckons for the US Treasury Secretary

From the BBC World Service: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to visit Beijing this week as the US and China try to patch up a broken relationship. BBC China Media Analyst Kerry Allen gives the lowdown on how her trip could be received. Plus, an environmental campaign group claims the Anglo-Dutch energy giant, Shell, continues to trade Russian gas, more than a year after promising to pull out of the country. And Warren Bull reports on the hot topic of a shortage of Sriracha sauce.