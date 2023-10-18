Banks are mostly doing fine … but are little anxious
While Morgan Stanley reported a drop in profits this morning, most major banks have posted strong earnings. We discuss. Plus, why doesn't diversity training really work?
Sociologist explains how the workplace can uphold racist practices
Overt racism in the workplace is illegal, but that doesn’t mean work is equitable.
