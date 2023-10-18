Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Banks are mostly doing fine … but are little anxious
Oct 18, 2023

Banks are mostly doing fine … but are little anxious

Michael Lawrence/Getty Images for Morgan Stanley
While Morgan Stanley reported a drop in profits this morning, most major banks have posted strong earnings. We discuss. Plus, why doesn't diversity training really work?

Segments From this episode

Sociologist explains how the workplace can uphold racist practices

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 17, 2023
Overt racism in the workplace is illegal, but that doesn’t mean work is equitable.
Professor Adia Harvey Wingfield discusses how the gray areas of work can harm people of color.
Courtesy Harvey Wingfield
ListenLISTEN
Music from the episode

i could do it too britta raci

