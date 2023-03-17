Donate what you can by midnight tonight and help us stay on track for our fiscal year.
Banks are leaning on each other for cash amid turbulence
This past week, banks have been ramping up their cash borrowing at record rates to shore up reserves in the wake of recent bank failures. We look at who's been lending smaller institutions money, including the Federal Reserve and larger banks, and why it matters. New academic research on America's banking sector has found that the real value of the industry is less than it looks on paper because of rising interest rates. And, a trip to Louisiana, where residents of a former "Black Wall Street" community are raising questions about how the construction of a highway has damaged the area's economic welfare.
Segments From this episode
Banks go on a borrowing spree post-SVB collapse
Marketplace's Nova Safo explains why banks have been borrowing from — and lending to — each other a lot in recent days.
A divide over how to heal a community divided by a highway
A midcentury expressway tore through New Orleans' historic Black neighborhood of Tremé. A federal initiative wants to address that damage.
