Banks are leaning on each other for cash amid turbulence

This past week, banks have been ramping up their cash borrowing at record rates to shore up reserves in the wake of recent bank failures. We look at who's been lending smaller institutions money, including the Federal Reserve and larger banks, and why it matters. New academic research on America's banking sector has found that the real value of the industry is less than it looks on paper because of rising interest rates. And, a trip to Louisiana, where residents of a former "Black Wall Street" community are raising questions about how the construction of a highway has damaged the area's economic welfare.