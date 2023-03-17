Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Banks are leaning on each other for cash amid turbulence
Mar 17, 2023

Banks are leaning on each other for cash amid turbulence

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
This past week, banks have been ramping up their cash borrowing at record rates to shore up reserves in the wake of recent bank failures. We look at who's been lending smaller institutions money, including the Federal Reserve and larger banks, and why it matters. New academic research on America's banking sector has found that the real value of the industry is less than it looks on paper because of rising interest rates. And, a trip to Louisiana, where residents of a former "Black Wall Street" community are raising questions about how the construction of a highway has damaged the area's economic welfare. 

Segments From this episode

Banks go on a borrowing spree post-SVB collapse

Marketplace's Nova Safo explains why banks have been borrowing from — and lending to — each other a lot in recent days.
A divide over how to heal a community divided by a highway

by Carly Berlin
Mar 17, 2023
A midcentury expressway tore through New Orleans' historic Black neighborhood of Tremé. A federal initiative wants to address that damage.
Amy Stelly, of the Claiborne Avenue Alliance Design Studio, in front of two expressway ramps. She lives in her childhood home near the interstate.
Carly Berlin
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

