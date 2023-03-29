Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseThe Uncertain HourI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bank supervisors under bipartisan fire from Senators
Mar 29, 2023

Bank supervisors under bipartisan fire from Senators

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Lawmakers on Senate Banking Committee yesterday grilled bank supervisors and other government financial regulators over alleged failures in oversight leading up to the recent bank collapses. Karen Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, walks us through what's been said so far — and what could be in store for today's hearing. Plus, housing prices remain all too high for many people, but recent data suggest a tapering in the rate of rent inflation. And, a look at the economic and environmental effects of having a lead smelting plant in the Los Angeles area, one of the few remaining in the country. 

Segments From this episode

Bank regulators continue testimony in front of Senate committee

Karen Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, runs us through yesterday's testimony and what's expected on day two.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Rent inflation has been slowing down for months

by Justin Ho
Mar 29, 2023
A recent survey found people expect rents will rise faster than home prices. But recent data have shown the opposite trend.
A recent survey found most people expect rent to rise faster than home prices, but recent data show a slowdown in rent inflation.
Al Bello/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Lead smelters provide a crucial service, but what of the health effects?

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 29, 2023
A secondary lead smelter near Los Angeles is planning to expand, distressing residents concerned about potential illness.
The Quemetco secondary lead smelter, one of the last remaining facilities in the country, is planning to expand. People living nearby aren't happy. Above, a lead and silver smelting plant in operation.
Aizar Raldes/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

In the Garden Red Vox

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
8:06
3:43 AM PDT
6:48
7:48 AM PDT
1:50
4:41 PM PDT
24:50
4:13 PM PDT
28:32
Mar 22, 2023
44:55
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The FTC seeks to make it easier to cancel subscriptions
The FTC seeks to make it easier to cancel subscriptions
SVB’s collapse sends California wineries into a state of uncertainty
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
SVB’s collapse sends California wineries into a state of uncertainty
American's mental health data is on the market
Marketplace Tech
American's mental health data is on the market
In "American Ramble," a 26-day walk reveals a "profoundly different" nation
Shelf Life
In "American Ramble," a 26-day walk reveals a "profoundly different" nation