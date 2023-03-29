Bank supervisors under bipartisan fire from Senators

Lawmakers on Senate Banking Committee yesterday grilled bank supervisors and other government financial regulators over alleged failures in oversight leading up to the recent bank collapses. Karen Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, walks us through what's been said so far — and what could be in store for today's hearing. Plus, housing prices remain all too high for many people, but recent data suggest a tapering in the rate of rent inflation. And, a look at the economic and environmental effects of having a lead smelting plant in the Los Angeles area, one of the few remaining in the country.