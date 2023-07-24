“Average” doesn’t mean typical
"Bidenomics" has declared the U.S. to be in a period of economic growth. But most everyday Americans don't feel that way. Plus, student loan repayments start this fall and businesses report soft landings that indicate no recession, at least on the immediate horizon.
Segments From this episode
Are Americans ready to start paying student loans again?
Student loan payments will resume this fall, but a new study from TransUnion shows that many people have taken on new debt in the meantime.
Why the messaging around "Bidenomics" might not be working
President Joe Biden wants to highlight the strong U.S. economy. But the headline numbers don't necessarily reflect day-to-day life.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC