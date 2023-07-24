AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Skin in the GameShelf Life

“Average” doesn’t mean typical
Jul 24, 2023

“Average” doesn’t mean typical

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
"Bidenomics" has declared the U.S. to be in a period of economic growth. But most everyday Americans don't feel that way. Plus, student loan repayments start this fall and businesses report soft landings that indicate no recession, at least on the immediate horizon.

Segments From this episode

Are Americans ready to start paying student loans again?

by Samantha Fields
Jul 24, 2023
Student loan payments will resume this fall, but a new study from TransUnion shows that many people have taken on new debt in the meantime.
More than 40 million people have federal student loans, and payments will resume this fall after a multiyear hiatus.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Why the messaging around "Bidenomics" might not be working

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Jul 24, 2023
President Joe Biden wants to highlight the strong U.S. economy. But the headline numbers don't necessarily reflect day-to-day life.
When the Biden administration celebrates headline job growth or wage data, it runs the risk of alienating voters whose experiences don't align, says Karen Petrou of Federal Financial Analytics. For instance, almost two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
