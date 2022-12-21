Attention, adults who dig Legos, action figures and other toys: Companies see you.
First, Twitter boss Elon Musk said he'll abide by the results of a poll that showed a majority of users wanting him to step down. We check in on the Colorado River. Also, nostalgia among adults is boosting the toy industry.
Segments From this episode
From Legos to Lite-Brite, toymakers win big with adult nostalgia
The toy industry's sales are up 30% since the pandemic – with "kidults" driving significant growth.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC