How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Attention, adults who dig Legos, action figures and other toys: Companies see you.
Dec 21, 2022

Attention, adults who dig Legos, action figures and other toys: Companies see you.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
First, Twitter boss Elon Musk said he'll abide by the results of a poll that showed a majority of users wanting him to step down. We check in on the Colorado River. Also, nostalgia among adults is boosting the toy industry.

Segments From this episode

From Legos to Lite-Brite, toymakers win big with adult nostalgia

by Matt Levin
Dec 21, 2022
The toy industry's sales are up 30% since the pandemic – with "kidults" driving significant growth.
Star Wars themed Lego sets are displayed on a shelf at a Target store in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:49 AM PST
7:48
2:35 AM PST
8:40
7:14 AM PST
1:50
5:00 PM PST
28:19
Dec 20, 2022
27:55
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Economist El-Erian calls on the Fed to start “owning their mistakes”
Economist El-Erian calls on the Fed to start “owning their mistakes”
The economic lessons we can learn from “It’s a Wonderful Life”
The economic lessons we can learn from “It’s a Wonderful Life”
Consumers have kept the economy humming. How long can they keep it up?
Consumers have kept the economy humming. How long can they keep it up?
What it means to buy a house on a block that loves Christmas
What it means to buy a house on a block that loves Christmas