As interest rates plateau, stocks are on a roll
As investors sense the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, stocks are seeing an extended rally. Of course, no one knows what the Fed will really do until they actually do it. Elsewhere, a possible light at the end of the tunnel for the shipping industry's recession, and checking in on El Salvador's big gamble on bitcoin.
The shipping industry is still struggling, but analysts see potential for an upswing
Does weakening demand for shipping suggest a downturn in 2024, or might there be signs of brighter days ahead for the freight industry?
Has El Salvador’s bitcoin gamble paid off?
Two years after El Salvador approved bitcoin as legal tender, only 1% of remittances are in bitcoin and many people don’t use it.
