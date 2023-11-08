Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
As interest rates plateau, stocks are on a roll
Nov 8, 2023

As interest rates plateau, stocks are on a roll

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
As investors sense the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, stocks are seeing an extended rally. Of course, no one knows what the Fed will really do until they actually do it. Elsewhere, a possible light at the end of the tunnel for the shipping industry's recession, and checking in on El Salvador's big gamble on bitcoin.

Segments From this episode

The shipping industry is still struggling, but analysts see potential for an upswing

by Henry Epp
Nov 8, 2023
Does weakening demand for shipping suggest a downturn in 2024, or might there be signs of brighter days ahead for the freight industry?
Thierry Monasse / Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Has El Salvador’s bitcoin gamble paid off?

by Catherine Ellis
Nov 8, 2023
Two years after El Salvador approved bitcoin as legal tender, only 1% of remittances are in bitcoin and many people don’t use it.
Coffee shop owner Gabe Gutierrez said bitcoin accounts for 5% to 10% of his sales.
BBC
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:04 AM PST
1:05
7:53 AM PST
7:07
3:00 AM PST
33:38
2:14 AM PST
8:53
6:28 PM PST
24:27
Nov 7, 2023
27:13
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder