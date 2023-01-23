Are some of the clouds lifting on gloomy recession forecasts?
With the latest inflation report indicating a moderation in rising prices, some CEOs and economists are changing their tune on forecasts of a potential recession this year. Julia Coronado explains what's driving optimism the near-term economic future may not be as bad as originally predicted. As Lunar New Year festivities kick off worldwide, China is having to balance celebrating one of the country's most important holidays with a severe Covid situation. And, Chris Farrell talks about the potential benefits of the bigger Social Security checks that went out this month.
Segments From this episode
A note of optimism in economic forecasts?
Julia Coronado, President of MacroPolicy Perspectives, breaks it down.
As Lunar New Year starts, China's economy struggles
Marketplace's Jennifer Pak reports from Shanghai.
What's behind the larger Social Security checks?
This month Social Security checks went up by an 8.7% cost of living increase. But what happens to social security in the future?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC