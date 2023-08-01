AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeBarriers to Entry

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Are savers in Europe getting a raw deal?
Aug 1, 2023

Are savers in Europe getting a raw deal?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Be-Art/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: One of the primary ways to try and tackle rising inflation is for central banks to raise interest rates, but are savers getting a fair deal? Mohamed El Erian, chief economic advisor at the financial firm Allianz gives us his view after Europe's biggest lender, HSBC doubled its profits. Plus the BBC's Catherine Ellis reports on Colombia's battle with inflation and an influx of immigrants from Venezuela. And finally, we hear from Frank Strang who bought a disused Royal Airforce radar station with his wife 15 years ago and turned it into a spaceport.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:47 AM PDT
7:57
2:47 AM PDT
6:01
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
5:47 PM PDT
13:43
3:33 PM PDT
28:26
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Immigration Special: From Latin America to the USA
Marketplace Morning Report
Immigration Special: From Latin America to the USA
Homeowners are gaining equity, but it may be going untapped
Homeowners are gaining equity, but it may be going untapped
Not your father's Republicans
Marketplace Morning Report
Not your father's Republicans
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 