Are savers in Europe getting a raw deal?
From the BBC World Service: One of the primary ways to try and tackle rising inflation is for central banks to raise interest rates, but are savers getting a fair deal? Mohamed El Erian, chief economic advisor at the financial firm Allianz gives us his view after Europe's biggest lender, HSBC doubled its profits. Plus the BBC's Catherine Ellis reports on Colombia's battle with inflation and an influx of immigrants from Venezuela. And finally, we hear from Frank Strang who bought a disused Royal Airforce radar station with his wife 15 years ago and turned it into a spaceport.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC