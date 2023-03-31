America’s energy transition has a worker shortage problem

The Inflation Reduction Act has set out a slew of funding opportunities for government agencies and private companies looking to usher in the green transition. But as of right now, many industries crucial to that effort are facing an acute labor shortage, including trade jobs like electricians. Plus, a look with University of Michigan Professor Erik Gordon at how former president Trump's indictment could affect markets. Also, the White House has outlined a plan to beef up regulation and oversight of mid-sized banks. And, Amtrak is seeking record funding this year on the heels of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.