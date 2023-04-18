Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.
Americans are "revenge dining"
Going out to eat is in right now. Spending at restaurants and bars was up 13% in March, compared to a year ago, according to the Census Department. That’s even as prices for meals outside the home kept rising and groceries got cheaper. Plus, there's optimism that things are starting to turn in the housing market. We might see more buyers in the market going forward, but maybe not first-time buyers. And, the number of people in the U.S. choosing cremation over a casket burial is on the rise. How funeral homes are adapting.
Rising restaurant prices aren't stopping Americans from "revenge dining"
And grocery prices are fallling.
Home builders feel more confident, despite inflation and higher interest rates
Their confidence tanked last year.
More and more Americans are choosing cremation
That may in part be because of cost — cremation tends to be less expensive than burials — but also because of the creative creation remains market. Loved ones have options to create jewelry, paperweights, tattoos, even fireworks, from cremated remains.
