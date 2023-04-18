The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Americans are “revenge dining”
Apr 18, 2023

Americans are "revenge dining"

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Going out to eat is in right now. Spending at restaurants and bars was up 13% in March, compared to a year ago, according to the Census Department. That’s even as prices for meals outside the home kept rising and groceries got cheaper. Plus, there's optimism that things are starting to turn in the housing market. We might see more buyers in the market going forward, but maybe not first-time buyers. And, the number of people in the U.S. choosing cremation over a casket burial is on the rise. How funeral homes are adapting.

Segments From this episode

Rising restaurant prices aren't stopping Americans from "revenge dining"

by Henry Epp
Apr 18, 2023
And grocery prices are fallling.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Home builders feel more confident, despite inflation and higher interest rates

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 18, 2023
Their confidence tanked last year.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
More and more Americans are choosing cremation

by Ali Budner
Apr 18, 2023
That may in part be because of cost — cremation tends to be less expensive than burials — but also because of the creative creation remains market. Loved ones have options to create jewelry, paperweights, tattoos, even fireworks, from cremated remains.
Thomas Demarczyk/iStock / Getty Images Plus
