Americans are “revenge dining”

Going out to eat is in right now. Spending at restaurants and bars was up 13% in March, compared to a year ago, according to the Census Department. That’s even as prices for meals outside the home kept rising and groceries got cheaper. Plus, there's optimism that things are starting to turn in the housing market. We might see more buyers in the market going forward, but maybe not first-time buyers. And, the number of people in the U.S. choosing cremation over a casket burial is on the rise. How funeral homes are adapting.