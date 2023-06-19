This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
All eyes on Beijing’s ties with U.S., Europe
Jun 19, 2023

All eyes on Beijing’s ties with U.S., Europe

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Leah Mills/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Relations between Beijing and the West are in focus this morning with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting China's leader Xi Jinping, who said there was progress in mending strained relations. And Europe is watching all of this. After reports of multiple Chinese crackdowns on Western businesses, some European firms are rethinking their operations in China. Also on the show today: Garrison Hayes, author of "A Kids Book About Juneteenth." Hayes tells us more about why he decided to write this book.

Music from the episode

The Dead Pool Guitar Gabby & The TxLips Band

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:25 AM PDT
8:51
2:00 AM PDT
10:36
Jun 16, 2023
1:50
Jun 16, 2023
26:06
Jun 16, 2023
28:09
Jun 15, 2023
44:52
May 30, 2023
19:06
The economic impact of SCOTUS upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act
The economic impact of SCOTUS upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act
The American consumer just keeps spending
The American consumer just keeps spending
Is the curtain dropping on 'hidden fees' for concert tickets?
Is the curtain dropping on 'hidden fees' for concert tickets?
Political advertisers worry about reaching sports fans streaming their games
Political advertisers worry about reaching sports fans streaming their games

Limited-time match!

The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.

Join Joe in making a gift today!

Match my gift!