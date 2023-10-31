Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

“Affirmative action for the rich”
Oct 31, 2023

“Affirmative action for the rich”

Sean Rayford/Getty Images
More colleges are offering early decision admissions, but the practice tends to admit students from wealthier backgrounds.

Segments From this episode

Families are paying an average of 30% more for child care than they did in 2019

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 31, 2023
Costs have reached new heights just as federal subsidies that helped providers cover staffing and other expenses come to an end.
While increased child care costs would normally result in more women leaving the workforce to take care of kids, remote work opportunities may change the equation.
Christian Ender/Getty Images
Competing for wealthy students, colleges increasingly admit them early

by Kirk Carapezza
Oct 31, 2023
For the educational institution, the practice increases certainty around admissions. Critics say it undermines fairness.
Rachel Aveni applied early to New York University, hoping to gain an edge in getting into her dream school.
José A. Alvarado Jr./GBH
Music from the episode

Oh Oh Oh Sexy Vampire Disko Wrap, Fright Ranger, Justinb

