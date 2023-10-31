“Affirmative action for the rich”
More colleges are offering early decision admissions, but the practice tends to admit students from wealthier backgrounds.
Segments From this episode
Families are paying an average of 30% more for child care than they did in 2019
Costs have reached new heights just as federal subsidies that helped providers cover staffing and other expenses come to an end.
Competing for wealthy students, colleges increasingly admit them early
For the educational institution, the practice increases certainty around admissions. Critics say it undermines fairness.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC