A win for the CFPB, a loss for the FTC
Jul 12, 2023

A win for the CFPB, a loss for the FTC

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
We'll talk to the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about Bank of America's illegal activity, and what his agency and others are doing about it. The big takeaway? Laws are not suggestions. Plus, Microsoft wins big against the FTC's trust busters, and the Southwest gets some relief from the heat.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

