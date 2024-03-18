My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

A video game where the only violence is in the economics
Mar 18, 2024

A video game where the only violence is in the economics

Dot's Home lead writer and narrative desiger Evan Narcisse. David Brancaccio/Marketplace
Made in Detroit, the interactive video game Dot's Home takes users through a generations-long cycle of housing discrimination. Plus, Apple is in talks with Google for a potential AI integration.

Skin in the Game

Video game Dot's Home brings a story of housing injustice to life

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Mar 18, 2024
The interactive game lets players follow one family's account of disadvantage and discrimination through the generations.
"We wanted to tell a multigenerational story, because when you think about housing disadvantage, it is cumulative," says Christina Rosales, above, co-creator of Dot's Home.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

