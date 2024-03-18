A video game where the only violence is in the economics
Made in Detroit, the interactive video game Dot's Home takes users through a generations-long cycle of housing discrimination. Plus, Apple is in talks with Google for a potential AI integration.
Video game Dot's Home brings a story of housing injustice to life
The interactive game lets players follow one family's account of disadvantage and discrimination through the generations.
