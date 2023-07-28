AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

A starchy panic
Jul 28, 2023

A starchy panic

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why are some shoppers are stocking up on rice, and is hoarding in case of a shortage even worth it? Plus, a new law that could grow your retirement fund.

Segments From this episode

Pay off student loans, or save for retirement? Both.

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jul 28, 2023
A new law set to go into effect next year would allow you to double your money when you pay student loans.
zimmytws/Getty Images
India's ban on certain rice exports sends some U.S. consumers scrambling to find it on store shelves

by Ali Budner
Jul 28, 2023
The Indian government recently decided to ban exports of non-basmati varieties.
The Indian Government said it banned some rice exports to tackle inflation that had been driving rice prices way up for Indian consumers.
Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images
