A starchy panic
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Why are some shoppers are stocking up on rice, and is hoarding in case of a shortage even worth it? Plus, a new law that could grow your retirement fund.
Segments From this episode
Pay off student loans, or save for retirement? Both.
A new law set to go into effect next year would allow you to double your money when you pay student loans.
India's ban on certain rice exports sends some U.S. consumers scrambling to find it on store shelves
The Indian government recently decided to ban exports of non-basmati varieties.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC