A lot of businesses want to use AI to cut staff
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Segments From this episode
When is strong hiring too strong?
Hiring in the month that just ended was quite a bit stronger than expected, with more than 300,000 jobs added to payrolls and the unemployment rate falling slightly to 3.8%. That’s continuing the Fed’s interest rate predicament. We’ll discuss with Karen Petrou, co-founder and managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics.
Execs expect AI to come for human jobs
Techy folks like to say that artificial intelligence will help us get a lot more done better and quicker. Economists see AI as an engine of growth that will lead to new more interesting jobs. But make no mistake, the promise of AI has companies thinking about laying off people.
Living Together: The Wealth of Generations
Today, we hear from a member of an immigrant family in Waterloo, Iowa, as she reflects on the advantages of multigenerational living.