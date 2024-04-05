Baltimore Bridge CollapseLiving Together: The Wealth of GenerationsHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A lot of businesses want to use AI to cut staff
Apr 5, 2024

A lot of businesses want to use AI to cut staff

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Leon Neal/Getty Images
A survey finds that nearly half of corporate execs expect to employ fewer people because of new artificial intelligence tools.

Segments From this episode

When is strong hiring too strong?

by David Brancaccio

Hiring in the month that just ended was quite a bit stronger than expected, with more than 300,000 jobs added to payrolls and the unemployment rate falling slightly to 3.8%. That’s continuing the Fed’s interest rate predicament. We’ll discuss with Karen Petrou, co-founder and managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Execs expect AI to come for human jobs

by Nova Safo

Techy folks like to say that artificial intelligence will help us get a lot more done better and quicker. Economists see AI as an engine of growth that will lead to new more interesting jobs. But make no mistake, the promise of AI has companies thinking about laying off people.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Living Together: The Wealth of Generations

by Chris Farrell

Today, we hear from a member of an immigrant family in Waterloo, Iowa, as she reflects on the advantages of multigenerational living.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

9:02 AM PDT
1:05
8:22 AM PDT
6:51
3:09 AM PDT
10:09
Apr 4, 2024
12:24
Apr 4, 2024
27:41
Apr 4, 2024
34:30
Apr 3, 2024
00:42
Report says remote workers are getting little training on best practices
Report says remote workers are getting little training on best practices
How political ads try to shape the way we feel about the economy
Economic Perceptions/Economic Reality
How political ads try to shape the way we feel about the economy
For thousands of workers who rely on Baltimore's port, work has slowed or stopped
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
For thousands of workers who rely on Baltimore's port, work has slowed or stopped
Why multigenerational households are making a comeback in a big way
Living Together: The Wealth of Generations
Why multigenerational households are making a comeback in a big way