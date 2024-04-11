Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

A death sentence for one of the biggest bank frauds in history
Apr 11, 2024

A death sentence for one of the biggest bank frauds in history

Vietnamese property tycoon Truong My Lan has been sentenced to death for banking fraud. STR/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A Vietnamese court sentenced a property developer to death following a $44 billion bank fraud convcition.

