AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A crucial trade route, disrupted by climate change
Jul 31, 2023

A crucial trade route, disrupted by climate change

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty Images
The lock system that moves ships through the Panama Canal requires huge amounts of water. Climate change-driven drought will complicate things. Plus, part one of "Barriers to Entry," our series why people are leaving Latin America.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PDT
9:29
2:52 AM PDT
10:00
7:34 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 28, 2023
26:24
Jul 28, 2023
28:43
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Wage growth may be slowing, but consumers still have the power to spend
Wage growth may be slowing, but consumers still have the power to spend
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Do corporations take advantage of inflation with a “profit-price spiral”? 
Pay off student loans, or save for retirement? Both.
Pay off student loans, or save for retirement? Both.
A mini economy follows Dead and Company on tour. What happens now that the show's over?
A mini economy follows Dead and Company on tour. What happens now that the show's over?