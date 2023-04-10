A big week ahead in Washington for the global economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the titans of international finance, start their joint spring meetings in Washington, D.C. this week. We talk with World Bank chief David Malpass about what he's looking to discuss at the meeting, including the precarious debt positions of developing nations and rising interest rates in advanced economies. And, a look into how workers are dealing with lower wage increases as inflation remains stubbornly high.
Segments From this episode
World Bank convenes amid a shaky global economic backdrop
Chief David Malpass discusses the obstacles facing developing nations, including a scarcity of investment capital and loans from the rich world.
Amid slowing wage growth, new jobs and salary negotiations still pay off
As wage growth slows, workers consider job-hopping to boost their pay; but when offered a new job, only 3-in-10 try to negotiate for a better deal.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC