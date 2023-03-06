A big week ahead for macroeconomic wonks

It's set to be a big week for watchers of the larger U.S. economy — Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the February jobs report comes out Friday. We spoke with economist Julia Coronado about what we should expect in the week ahead. Vehicles, a good that enjoyed high demand and high prices during the peak of the pandemic, are now in lower demand partly because of elevated interest rates and inflation-weary consumers. And, a look at why some big cities in France are banning electronic billboards.