A big week ahead for macroeconomic wonks
It's set to be a big week for watchers of the larger U.S. economy — Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the February jobs report comes out Friday. We spoke with economist Julia Coronado about what we should expect in the week ahead. Vehicles, a good that enjoyed high demand and high prices during the peak of the pandemic, are now in lower demand partly because of elevated interest rates and inflation-weary consumers. And, a look at why some big cities in France are banning electronic billboards.
Segments From this episode
New car sales have slowed amid higher prices and interest rates
There are plenty of cars on lots, unlike a year ago. It's buyers who are in short supply.
Jobs report, Powell testimony headline big economic week
Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, walks us through what to expect.
French cities are banning billboards
A number of French cities are going to war against street advertising which they say is ugly, anti-ecological and anti-social.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC