National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A big strike averted before the big game
Feb 5, 2024

A big strike averted before the big game

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Just in time for the start of Super Bowl week, unions and management at several Las Vegas casinos reached tentative agreements.

Segments From this episode

No strike for Sin City

by Nova Safo

As Las Vegas amps up to host the Super Bowl, there’s news that unions and management at several casinos have averted a strike. Over the weekend, the hotels reached tentative agreements with the Culinary Workers Union as the city prepares to welcome more than 300,000 visitors.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The federal government wants to know how much electricity crypto uses. Crypto firms aren't happy.

by Henry Epp
Feb 5, 2024
The feds want data from crypto miners. The miners may file suit to block the request.
Crypto mining consumes as much as 2% of all electricity in the U.S., according to the Energy Information Administration. Above, a bitcoin mining operation in Rockdale, Texas.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A closer look at Canada's reunification efforts

Since last April, a civil war in Sudan has forced millions from their homes. The fighting has driven many to neighboring countries, but some Sudanese refugees are now looking to Canada, which offers a pathway for family reunification. The BBC’s Priya Sippy reports.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:36 AM PST
1:20
7:02 AM PST
7:34
3:05 AM PST
11:31
Feb 2, 2024
24:03
Feb 2, 2024
27:21
Feb 1, 2024
52:12
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
Zero-carbon homes exist. Can you really live in one?
Zero-carbon homes exist. Can you really live in one?
Immigration has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. How does that affect the economy?
Immigration has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. How does that affect the economy?
For both employers and applicants, the job market is a tough gig
For both employers and applicants, the job market is a tough gig
Why do so many companies incorporate in Delaware?
Why do so many companies incorporate in Delaware?