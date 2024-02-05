A big strike averted before the big game
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Just in time for the start of Super Bowl week, unions and management at several Las Vegas casinos reached tentative agreements.
Segments From this episode
No strike for Sin City
As Las Vegas amps up to host the Super Bowl, there’s news that unions and management at several casinos have averted a strike. Over the weekend, the hotels reached tentative agreements with the Culinary Workers Union as the city prepares to welcome more than 300,000 visitors.
The federal government wants to know how much electricity crypto uses. Crypto firms aren't happy.
The feds want data from crypto miners. The miners may file suit to block the request.
A closer look at Canada's reunification efforts
Since last April, a civil war in Sudan has forced millions from their homes. The fighting has driven many to neighboring countries, but some Sudanese refugees are now looking to Canada, which offers a pathway for family reunification. The BBC’s Priya Sippy reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC